SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $567.81

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 567.81 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 567.81 ($7.50), with a volume of 24552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($7.16).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.70. The firm has a market cap of £872.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53.

Get SL Private Equity alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.