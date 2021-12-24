SmartCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $441,254.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

