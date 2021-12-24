SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

