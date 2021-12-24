SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $257,678.15 and $133.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

