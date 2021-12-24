Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Reaches $485,224.27

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $485,224.27 and $460,180.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

