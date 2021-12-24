SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00010141 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.28 million and $5,529.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

