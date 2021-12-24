Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.00 ($30.34) and traded as high as €29.44 ($33.08). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €29.44 ($33.08), with a volume of 2,345,461 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.58 ($33.24).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.00.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

