Soda Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $28.47 million and $1.30 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007043 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

