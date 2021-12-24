Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.15

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and traded as high as $89.18. Sodexo shares last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 498 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

