SOMESING (SSX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173.02 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $173.02 million and approximately $17.82 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.59 or 0.07881909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,048.06 or 1.00024090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

