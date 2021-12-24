Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.94% of Sonoco Products worth $113,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

