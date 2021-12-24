SORA Validator Token Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1,066.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $74,915.01 and approximately $32,870.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,062.24 or 0.99311433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $703.54 or 0.01368314 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003690 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 408,362 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

