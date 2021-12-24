Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 1,459 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

