Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 5,839 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,706,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

