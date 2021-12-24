Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 750 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

