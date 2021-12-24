Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

