Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.