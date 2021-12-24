Souders Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

