Souders Financial Advisors Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME stock opened at $228.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.26. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

