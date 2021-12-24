Souders Financial Advisors Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

