Souders Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

