Souders Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

