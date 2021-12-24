Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 1,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.48 and a one year high of $83.73.

