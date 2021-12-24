Souders Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 106,319 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.46% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,974,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter.

TCHP opened at $33.31 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

