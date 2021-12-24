Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 579 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

