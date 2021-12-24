SparksPay 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 8% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $27,216.33 and approximately $20.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,891,098 coins and its circulating supply is 10,657,773 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

