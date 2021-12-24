Spartan Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $35.47 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $30.37 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 156.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

