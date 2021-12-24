SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

