SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.32% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

CNRG opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

