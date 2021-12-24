SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

