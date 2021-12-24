SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

