SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,663,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

