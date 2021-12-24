SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,327. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

