Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEPJY shares. HSBC raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

