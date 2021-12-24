Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($168.98).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £151 ($199.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £150.50 ($198.84) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX opened at £156.90 ($207.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.70. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £105.20 ($138.99) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($227.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £157.68 and a 200 day moving average of £151.28.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.