Splintershards (SPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.04 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $74.98 million and $2.04 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

