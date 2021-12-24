StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Cap of $20.12 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and $1,105.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,678.18 or 0.99733924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.61 or 0.01300070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

