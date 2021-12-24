Stacks (STX) Price Hits $2.27 on Top Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and $65.95 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00187798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00224155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.59 or 0.07881909 BTC.

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,642,978 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

