Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.47

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.47 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 89.70 ($1.19). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,966,664 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £479.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

