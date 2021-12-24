Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $729.19

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.19 ($9.63) and traded as low as GBX 728.80 ($9.63). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.71), with a volume of 57,922 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.43.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

