Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $902,050.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.27 or 0.07941587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,326.57 or 0.99825540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00071669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

