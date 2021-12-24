Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68. Also, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Insiders sold a total of 36,206 shares of company stock worth $2,555,404 in the last 90 days.

Stantec stock opened at C$70.89 on Friday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$40.75 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

