State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.2% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

