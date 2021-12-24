State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,863 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.32% of Echo Global Logistics worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 307,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

