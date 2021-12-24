State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,076 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

EHC stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.