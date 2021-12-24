State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $3.82 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

