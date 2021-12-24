Status Achieves Market Cap of $261.13 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $261.13 million and $9.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.