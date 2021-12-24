Stellar Trading Up 10.1% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.89 billion and $371.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00188932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00227269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00029389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,432 coins and its circulating supply is 24,725,421,849 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

