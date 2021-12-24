Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.60

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.60 and traded as high as $62.60. Stock Yards Bancorp shares last traded at $61.66, with a volume of 31,966 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,125. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,139,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

