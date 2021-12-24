Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 68,406 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.73. 9,882,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,801,704. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

